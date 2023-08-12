Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Accused, Recovered Illicit Liquor

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

A team from Husri police station acting on a tip-off raided on liquor factory and arrested two suspects Kamran Khoso and Arshad Uner and recovered 180 litres of illicit liquor from their possession while their 6 accomplices managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against the arrested accused and absconders under Hudood Ordinance while the search for absconders was underway.

