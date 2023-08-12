Police Arrest Two Accused, Recovered Illicit Liquor
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.
A team from Husri police station acting on a tip-off raided on liquor factory and arrested two suspects Kamran Khoso and Arshad Uner and recovered 180 litres of illicit liquor from their possession while their 6 accomplices managed to escape.
Police have registered a case against the arrested accused and absconders under Hudood Ordinance while the search for absconders was underway.