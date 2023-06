Police arrest two accused, recovered voltage stabilizer. main puri

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals and narcotics on Wednesday arrested two accused and recovered voltage stabilizer, mainpuri and other material.

Qasimabad Police conducted a raid in Anwer Villas area and arrested a thief and recovered a voltage stabilizer from his possession.

Police also held an accused Saif Tanveer and recovered 100 packets of Mainpuri from his possession and registered separate cases against suspects.