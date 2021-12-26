Police arrest two accused, recovered weapons, snatched car

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered weapons and snatched a vehicle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain ® Asad Ali Chaudhry, a police team led by CIA Incharge Inayat Ali Zardari SHO Dilbar Khan Mahar Inspector Vijay Kumar and Inspector Ghlam Hussain carried out a raid in their territorial jurisdiction and arrested two suspects identified as Saleem kalhoro, Pir Bux Mahar.

They seized two pistol with magazine and bullets and a snatched vehicle from their possession. Police have registered case against accused at Dilbar Mahar police station under Sindh Arms act