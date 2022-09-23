UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Accused Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest two accused wanted in attempt to murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest two accused namely Juma Khan and Nazir Gul, who had allegedly opened fire two days ago on five brothers namely Saqib, Qayyum, Shehryar, Waseem and Atif over petty dispute.

A case on the application of Babar Hussain was registered in Naseerabad police station.

Superintendent of Police Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the wanted accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Police Station Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

3 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.