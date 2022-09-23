Police arrest two accused wanted in attempt to murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest two accused namely Juma Khan and Nazir Gul, who had allegedly opened fire two days ago on five brothers namely Saqib, Qayyum, Shehryar, Waseem and Atif over petty dispute.

A case on the application of Babar Hussain was registered in Naseerabad police station.

Superintendent of Police Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the wanted accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.