Police Arrest Two Accused Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested two accused wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Rawat Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police managed to arrest two accused namely Jarrar and Abdul Rehman, who had allegedly injured a person namely Irfan three days ago in a stabbing attack.

A case on the application of the victim's brother was registered in Rawat police station.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

