Police arrest two accused wanted in attempt to murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested two accused wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Rawat Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police managed to arrest two accused namely Asif and Imran, who along with their accomplices had allegedly opened fire on two citizens namely Waheed and Adnan over a land dispute.

A case was registered in Rawat police station last month.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.