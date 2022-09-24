UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Accused Wanted In Murder Case

Published September 24, 2022

Police arrest two accused wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Police on Saturday arrested two persons wanted in a murder case registered in New Town Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police managed to arrest two accused namely Nadeem and Tamoor Hussain, who had allegedly killed a person namely Tahir Hussain nearly one week ago.

A case on application of the victim's father was registered in New Town police station.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police Babar Javed Joya said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the wanted accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

