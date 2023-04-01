Police arrest two accused wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested two accused wanted in a muder case, said a police spokesman.

He said Banni police managed to arrest two accused namely Zeeshan and Numan, wanted in a murder case of a citizen, Mehboob ur Rehman.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and the most wanted criminals.