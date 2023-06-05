Police arrest two accused wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested two accused wanted in a murder case, said a Police spokesman.

He said Gujar Khan Police using modern technology and human intelligence managed to trace and arrest two accused namely Bashir and Ismail, wanted in a murder case of a citizen, Afzal killed over a land dispute.

He said that Rawalpindi district Police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind bars.

Superintendent Police, Saddar, Rawalpindi Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and the most wanted criminals.