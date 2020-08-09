UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Accused, Weapon Bullets, Mainpuri Recovered

Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest two accused, weapon bullets, Mainpuri recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested two accused.

According to details Tando Jam police carried out a raid in a village Ali Muhammad Shah near Link bypass Road and held a criminal identified as Abdul Rehman Kalhoro and recovered a pistol and bullets from his possession.

Police in another drive near khesana Mori arrested a drug peddler Ghulam Qadir and recovered 150 packets of Mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice Shanwaz managed to escape.

Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics and Arms control Act.

