Police Arrest Two Agents From Ehsaas Kafalat Centre

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:03 AM

Police arrest two agents from Ehsaas kafalat centre

Police claimed to have arrested two device operators making deductions from amounts granted to beneficiaries registered under Ehsas assistance

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two device operators making deductions from amounts granted to beneficiaries registered under Ehsas assistance.

On the directives of SP Sujawal Imdad Ali Shah police carried out crackdown at Ehsas center Sujawal and held two accused identified as Noor Muhammad alias Baboo soomro and Abdul Qadir Shaikh with electronic device and mobile phone.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant law, however no action yet taken against officials and other device operators of Ehsaas centre.

