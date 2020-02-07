UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Alleged Persons For Molesting Teenager

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Police arrest two alleged persons for molesting teenager

Police had arrested two alleged persons who molested a teenager Abu Bakr Siddique and threw him unconscious in a deserted place in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station, said DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police had arrested two alleged persons who molested a teenager Abu Bakr Siddique and threw him unconscious in a deserted place in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station, said DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he told the mediapersons that father of the boy, Ghulam Haidar lodged a complaint on February 2, 2020 in which he alleged that Mudassar Rehman alias Shekhoo r/o Dhok Barwal and Iftikhar Chaudhry alias Kharoo had molested his son, who later died, as they used some tranquiliser to make Abu Bakr unconcious.

DPO said a team was formed, headed by DSP Malik Tafseer included SHO Muhammad Nawaz , Sub Inspectors Muhammad Ghaffar, Head Constable Muhammad Faheen and others to arrest the culprits.

DPO Hamdani said that the team utilising modern technology arrested the culprits in just four days. Both of them would be brought to justice, he added.

Meanwhile a teenage boy has been sexually assaulted in the limits of Hasanabdal police station. Police have registered an FIR and were on the hunt to arrest the alleged molester.

Sajid Mehmood a plumber by profession r/o Nawaz Gah told police that his fourteen years old son Mujtaba Shahid had gone to fields to bring fodder for the goats, where Tariq Khan r/o Haripur over power him and took him to near by abandoned house and forcefully molested him and also threatened his son of dire consequences.

Police on the complaint of Sajid Mehmood registered an FIR and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Threatened Died Haripur Attock February FIR 2020

Recent Stories

US Announces 'Coal-First' Energy Policy With $64Ml ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry to start legislation process to rehabilit ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC President Says 'Shocked' About Tunisian Envoy ..

4 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Over ..

5 minutes ago

US job creation surges in January, adding 225,000 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.