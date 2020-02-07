Police arrest two alleged persons for molesting teenager

Police had arrested two alleged persons who molested a teenager Abu Bakr Siddique and threw him unconscious in a deserted place in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station, said DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he told the mediapersons that father of the boy, Ghulam Haidar lodged a complaint on February 2, 2020 in which he alleged that Mudassar Rehman alias Shekhoo r/o Dhok Barwal and Iftikhar Chaudhry alias Kharoo had molested his son, who later died, as they used some tranquiliser to make Abu Bakr unconcious.

DPO said a team was formed, headed by DSP Malik Tafseer included SHO Muhammad Nawaz , Sub Inspectors Muhammad Ghaffar, Head Constable Muhammad Faheen and others to arrest the culprits.

DPO Hamdani said that the team utilising modern technology arrested the culprits in just four days. Both of them would be brought to justice, he added.

Meanwhile a teenage boy has been sexually assaulted in the limits of Hasanabdal police station. Police have registered an FIR and were on the hunt to arrest the alleged molester.

Sajid Mehmood a plumber by profession r/o Nawaz Gah told police that his fourteen years old son Mujtaba Shahid had gone to fields to bring fodder for the goats, where Tariq Khan r/o Haripur over power him and took him to near by abandoned house and forcefully molested him and also threatened his son of dire consequences.

Police on the complaint of Sajid Mehmood registered an FIR and started investigation.