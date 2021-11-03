UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Beggars In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:27 AM

Police arrest two beggars in bahawalpur

The police have arrested two beggars from an area lying within jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two beggars from an area lying within jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following the directions of Punjab government, a team of PS Civil Lines took two alleged beggars into custody who were engaged in begging in the city.

PS Civil Lines police have lodged FIR against them under Anti-Begging Act. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Bahawalpur FIR From

Recent Stories

Russian Specialists Create AI Device for Checking ..

Russian Specialists Create AI Device for Checking Validity of QR Codes

7 minutes ago
 RPT - Minneapolis Referendum Not to Defund, Disman ..

RPT - Minneapolis Referendum Not to Defund, Dismantle Police Department if Passe ..

7 minutes ago
 Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case numbe ..

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

12 minutes ago
 India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgo ..

Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow

12 minutes ago
 Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack ..

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.