Police arrest two beggars in bahawalpur

The police have arrested two beggars from an area lying within jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two beggars from an area lying within jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following the directions of Punjab government, a team of PS Civil Lines took two alleged beggars into custody who were engaged in begging in the city.

PS Civil Lines police have lodged FIR against them under Anti-Begging Act. Further probe was in process.