Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles and snatched cash Rs 5500, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Rawat Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Shamsair and Mubashir and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 5500, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

