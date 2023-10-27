Police arrest two bike lifters; recover 14 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Morgah Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Ahsan ul Haq alias Sani and Zain and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters would further be accelerated.