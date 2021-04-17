Police arrest two bike lifters, recover five bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company Police held two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer assigned a task to all Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following the directions SP (Saddar Zone) Capt. (retd) Hamza Hamayun constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Malik Abid Ikram including Station House Officer (SHO) Karachi company police station Sub-Inspector Bilal Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Imran Haider and others.

The team apprehended two bike lifters identified as Shahzad and Imran Akmal.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and police recovered five bikes from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance of the Karachi Company Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.