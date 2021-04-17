UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters, Recover Five Bikes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters, recover five bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company Police held two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer assigned a task to all Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following the directions SP (Saddar Zone) Capt. (retd) Hamza Hamayun constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Malik Abid Ikram including Station House Officer (SHO) Karachi company police station Sub-Inspector Bilal Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Imran Haider and others.

The team apprehended two bike lifters identified as Shahzad and Imran Akmal.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and police recovered five bikes from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance of the Karachi Company Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Company Car Saddar All From

Recent Stories

111,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

9 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,me ..

18 minutes ago

CCPO arrests outlaws involved in ice, other drug t ..

18 minutes ago

Govt is committed to provide relief to people dur ..

18 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani lauds national team for performance in ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 5m transactions in Q1, 202 ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.