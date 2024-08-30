Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Sheraz alias Sheri and Yousaf and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

He informed that police team on the directives of superintendent of Police, Potohar was conducting raids to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.