Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Arslan and Shah Rukh and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.