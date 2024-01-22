Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Haseeb and Usman and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

