Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 10 Stolen Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Zeeshan alias Shani and Jaffar and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

