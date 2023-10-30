Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hassan Abbas and Shakeel Anjum and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

