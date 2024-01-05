Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hassan and Husnain and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

