Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Usman and Numan and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
