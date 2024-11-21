Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Kamran and Najaf and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health festival continues in THQ, Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
DPO suspends two cops over public complaints1 minute ago
-
10 drug paddlers netted, 1.50 kg of heroine, 150 bottles of liquor recovered in Mirpur1 minute ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services at Trail 31 minute ago
-
Four power pilferers booked:21 minutes ago
-
NIM trainees visit city on study trip21 minutes ago
-
France backs global fight against polio in Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
Two Police officers suspended amidst negligence allegations31 minutes ago
-
UoP’s NCEG arranges one day seminar on GIS and social impacts31 minutes ago
-
World-leading climate initiatives to be developed through £108m UK programme in Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed visits 12th edition of IDEAS-202431 minutes ago
-
Veteran cricketer Mohammad Nazir Jr passes away at 7841 minutes ago