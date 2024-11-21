Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Kamran and Najaf and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.