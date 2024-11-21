Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Kamran and Najaf and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bani Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

47 minutes ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

1 hour ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

1 hour ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

6 hours ago
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

15 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

15 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

15 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

15 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan