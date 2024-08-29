Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With 16 Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, members of Shehryar gang namely Shehryar and Arslan and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qaiser invites PTI to initiate talks for resolving terrorism, economic issues18 minutes ago
-
Girl die, three injured as roof of house collapsed28 minutes ago
-
Duriya Aamir declared as ECP Spokesperson28 minutes ago
-
Public, private schools in Karachi to remain closed on Friday28 minutes ago
-
Online discussion held on ‘Hurdles in official usage of Sindhi Language and Solutions’38 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Nawabshah for precautionary measures during monsoon rains38 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Naat Khawani competition38 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor meets Kamran Tessori38 minutes ago
-
SBCA sets up Rain Emergency Centers48 minutes ago
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik58 minutes ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue1 hour ago
-
BISE Larkana announces matriculation results1 hour ago