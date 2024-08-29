Police arrest two bike lifters with 16 motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, members of Shehryar gang namely Shehryar and Arslan and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.