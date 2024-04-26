Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Yasir Mehmood and Muhammad Hussain and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, four mobile phones, two electric motors, cash Rs 37,000 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.