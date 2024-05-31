Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Eight Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Gungmandi Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hamad and Tasawar Riaz, and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sheikhupura cracks down on power pilferers7 minutes ago
-
Power theft crackdown: Attock Administration takes action16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in five operations17 minutes ago
-
KP CS for steps to provide relief to electricity consumers26 minutes ago
-
Additional DC visits District Public School Attock26 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held26 minutes ago
-
Dist Admin for stern action against heavy loaded vehicles27 minutes ago
-
Medical camp setup in jail27 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on making social media videos by police personnel27 minutes ago
-
World no-Tobacco day stresses joint efforts of Society to end Smoking trends among youngsters36 minutes ago
-
7 wanted criminal arrested in Chichawatni36 minutes ago
-
SSP visits hospital inquire health of Journalist36 minutes ago