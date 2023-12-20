Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Eight Stolen Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Amir and Adeel and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

