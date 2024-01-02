Police arrest two bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Rawat Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Naeem and Nazam and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

He said that the accused, Naeem is a record holder.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.