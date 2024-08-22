Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Eight Stolen Motorcycles
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a Dhamial team managed to net two bike lifters namely Muhammad Hussain and Younas and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
The accused are record holder criminals and remained jail birds in bike lifting cases.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago