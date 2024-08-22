Police arrest two bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a Dhamial team managed to net two bike lifters namely Muhammad Hussain and Younas and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

The accused are record holder criminals and remained jail birds in bike lifting cases.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.