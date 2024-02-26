Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Five Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hamad and Tanveer and recovered five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

53 minutes ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan