Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hamad and Tanveer and recovered five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.