Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hanzala and Aurangzeb and recovered five stolen motorcycles, a snatched mobile phone and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.