Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Five Motorcycles
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Mandra Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Zabiullah and Naeem Akhtar and recovered five stolen motorcycles, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
