Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Five Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 7000, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, City Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Shahzaib and Danish and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 7000, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

42 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

14 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

14 hours ago
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

14 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

14 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

14 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

14 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan