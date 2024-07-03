Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 7000, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, City Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Shahzaib and Danish and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 7000, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.