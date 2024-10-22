Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Five Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, Khanzada and Waqar and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue cases expected to decline in November, PMD warns of critical next two weeks5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches anti-dengue fumigation drive5 minutes ago
-
Agreement signed for development of National Open Data Portal5 minutes ago
-
Rising smog level in Pakistan exacerbated by stable meteorological conditions: PMD5 minutes ago
-
Cricket match between ICB G-6/3, British Council to be held on Wednesday14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strengthens regional connectivity, trade, security ties at 23rd SCO summit15 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist Hina Anees emphasizes importance of protein for health15 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to operate 'double-decker buses' on roads of Karachi15 minutes ago
-
DC visits educational institutes15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab nearly 15,000 criminals and seize Rs 1.55 billion in nine months25 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media25 minutes ago