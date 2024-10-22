Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, Khanzada and Waqar and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.