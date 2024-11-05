Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 39,000 cash and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, Hamza and Numan and recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 39,000 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.