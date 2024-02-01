Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Five Stolen Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Saghir and Abdul Wahid and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP17 minutes ago
-
ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts27 minutes ago
-
Power Suspension for Hattar, Siraj Banda, Besham and Mingora notified27 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observes in Sukkur IBA and MUET campus47 minutes ago
-
KP Finance Minister inaugurates Kohat Sewage Treatment Plant, Mallam Women's Business Center47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Italian police chief57 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 20 mm rain57 minutes ago
-
Man killed during dacoity57 minutes ago
-
Ministry to reveal comprehensive hajj training, biometric schedule next week: Aneeq57 minutes ago
-
Light rain washes city, subsides smoggy/foggy conditions1 hour ago
-
Two fertilizer dealers fined1 hour ago
-
Tehsil Chairman fined over election speech in Charsadda1 hour ago