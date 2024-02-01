Police arrest two bike lifters with five stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Saghir and Abdul Wahid and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.