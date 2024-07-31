Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Maqsood and Faizan and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.