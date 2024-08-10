Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Four Motorcycles
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.
Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Bilal and Zeeshan and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
