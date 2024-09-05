Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Four Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Rizwan and Hanok Masih and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

He informed that police team on the directives of superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem was conducting raids to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

3 hours ago
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan