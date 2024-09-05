Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Rizwan and Hanok Masih and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

He informed that police team on the directives of superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem was conducting raids to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.