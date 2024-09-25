Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Four Motorcycles
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Tabish and Gulfraz and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
He informed that the police team on the directives of superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz was conducting raids to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.
