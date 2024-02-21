Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Four Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Aliya Pitras and Ehtesham and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

