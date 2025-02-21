Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Four Stolen Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.
Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Jamshaid and Jabar and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
