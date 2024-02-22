Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered six stolen and a snatched motorcycle from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Naseerabad Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Bilal and Zahid and recovered six stolen, a snatched motorcycle and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nisar Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.