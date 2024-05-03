Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Sajjad and Farhan, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.