Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Seven Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, Imran and Amir, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

