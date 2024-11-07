Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Seven Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.
Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, Imran and Amir, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA begins swift development on Serena Chowk Interchange3 minutes ago
-
Police Lines’ blast; accused shares astonishing revelations: Police3 minutes ago
-
Classes for agrochemical licenses begin in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Regional Incharge SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant13 minutes ago
-
Citizens call for action in CDA's maiden environmental 'E-Kachehri'33 minutes ago
-
Heavy bikes provided to traffic wardens53 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in USKT53 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan pavilion explores new export opportunities, strengthening business ties'53 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 104 new dengue cases1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 180-kg hashish from truck1 hour ago
-
Four school teachers killed, six injured in accident1 hour ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout1 hour ago