Police arrest two bike lifters with seven stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Shabbir alias Heera and Talha and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.