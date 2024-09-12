Police arrest two bike lifters with six motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Sohail and Wajid and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

He informed that police team on the directives of superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz was conducting raids to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.