Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Six Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 02:41 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Sohail and Wajid and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
He informed that the police team on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz was conducting raids to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner stresses tireless efforts for industrialization in Kohat8 seconds ago
-
Two robbers killed in encounters16 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 643 kg drugs in 10 operations19 seconds ago
-
Steps in progress to revolutionise livestock sector: director32 seconds ago
-
Brig Rtd Babar inspects Rawalpindi’s hospitals, praises quality facilities37 seconds ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with six motorcycles40 seconds ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on 59th martyrdom anniversary14 hours ago
-
AIGP, Commandant Balochistan Constabulary chairs meeting15 hours ago
-
DC reviews ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive's arrangements15 hours ago
-
All intercity bus stands shifted to Super Highway15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Belgium explore enhanced cooperation in labor mobility15 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince hosts Chinese Premier; signs cooperation agreement15 hours ago