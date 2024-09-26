Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Six Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, Ali Raza and Naveed, and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
